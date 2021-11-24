Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 118,293 shares.The stock last traded at $269.95 and had previously closed at $270.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.92.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 257.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $8,394,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

