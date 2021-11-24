Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $1,311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $1,960,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.