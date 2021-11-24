Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock worth $3,603,938 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $345.96 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

