RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 22.00.

RocketLab stock opened at 14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.42. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 9.50 and a twelve month high of 21.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

