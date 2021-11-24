Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.94

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4369796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.
RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.
The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
