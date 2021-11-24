Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.94

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4369796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

