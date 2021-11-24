Robert Mcginnis Buys 4,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NRZ stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 533,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

