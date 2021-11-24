Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Shares of RBA stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$88.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$64.17 and a one year high of C$94.96. The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$410.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5166786 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

