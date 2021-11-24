Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

