Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.57

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 36129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

