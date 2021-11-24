Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,727.50 ($61.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,733.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,505.43. The company has a market cap of £76.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

