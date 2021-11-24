RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Up 50% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $24.41 million and $11.82 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 50% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00246135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

