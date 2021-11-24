Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

