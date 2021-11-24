Reviewing SiriusPoint (SPNT) & Its Peers

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SiriusPoint to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million $143.52 million 3.40 SiriusPoint Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 79.13

SiriusPoint’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SiriusPoint and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint Competitors 672 2979 2656 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 12.30%. Given SiriusPoint’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% SiriusPoint Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Summary

SiriusPoint rivals beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

