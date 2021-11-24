Reviewing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.18 -$267.61 million ($14.54) -1.77

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Cooper-Standard -10.22% -31.39% -6.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cooper-Standard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.