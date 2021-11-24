Reviewing Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) and Its Rivals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ASPCF) is one of 897 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Acerus Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million -$24.42 million -1.20 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $121.98 million -1.54

Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5243 19177 41375 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.86%. Given Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acerus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -239.98% Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,226.29% -130.30% -28.39%

Summary

Acerus Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

