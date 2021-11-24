Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Solo Brands Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Solo Brands in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

DTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of DTC opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

