Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.39. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 20,848 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

