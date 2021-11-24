Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.96.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

