renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,819.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $625,867.69 and $16,819.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.