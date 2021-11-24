Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €37.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.85 ($43.01).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.59 ($0.67) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €32.61 ($37.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,123,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a one year high of €100.70 ($114.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.57.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

