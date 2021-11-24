Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $1,672,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

