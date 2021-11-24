Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 77,647 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $869.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

