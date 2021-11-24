Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFST opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $585.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

