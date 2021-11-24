Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $538,000 in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGRO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter worth $324,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the first quarter worth $91,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in urban-gro by 13.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in urban-gro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 million and a P/E ratio of -32.67.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,450 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

