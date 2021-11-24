Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,873 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xiaobai Maimai in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HX opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

