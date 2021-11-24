Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,254,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

