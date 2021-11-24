Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

RBGLY stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

