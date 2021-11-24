Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (KMMPF)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: KMMPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.75 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.75 to C$26.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.50 to C$25.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$18.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.