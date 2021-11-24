Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 145.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 41.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.