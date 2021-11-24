Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 145.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 41.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

