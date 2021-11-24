RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. RE/MAX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

RMAX stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $543.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RE/MAX by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RE/MAX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

