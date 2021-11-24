RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) PT Raised to $7.50 at B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.79. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

