Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

