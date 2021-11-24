Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $758.86 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00017424 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $758.86 million and $106.14 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00087651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.32 or 0.07384294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.66 or 0.99773388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,220,676 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.