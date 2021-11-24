Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $50,501.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,670.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.33 or 0.07468375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.00366879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01032019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00084348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.00418961 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.18 or 0.00466169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,130,220,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.