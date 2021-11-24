Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $34.06

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $33.00. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RANI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

