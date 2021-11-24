Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000.

RANI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 88,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

