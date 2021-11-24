Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 74,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,331,327 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.45.

Specifically, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Radian Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Radian Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.