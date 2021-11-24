Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Quotient has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

