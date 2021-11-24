Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been given a $9.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,259. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

