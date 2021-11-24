Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $9.30 Average PT from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QIPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIPT stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

