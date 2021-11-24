Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QRHC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 million, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.