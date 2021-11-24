Qualigen Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,083% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 call options.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 722,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

QLGN opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.