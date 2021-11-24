Qualigen Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,083% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 call options.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 722,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
