QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.51

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $36.70. QNB shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 2,119 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

