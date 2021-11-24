QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of QIAGEN worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

