Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

