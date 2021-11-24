Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
Shares of SQM stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
