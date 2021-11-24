Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $148.46 on Monday. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 872,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

