Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.90. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

