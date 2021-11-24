Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart stock opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.05. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Copart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Copart by 374.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in Copart by 23.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

