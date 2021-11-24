Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.