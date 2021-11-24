Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BrightView Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BrightView in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BrightView by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BrightView by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 351,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BrightView by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in BrightView by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.